Court clears ex-Finance Minster Kemi Adeosun of NYSC saga, says NYSC certificate not required for appointment as Minister or to contest for House of Reps seat

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has cleared former Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adosun of the controversy surrounding her participation or otherwise in the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Adeosun who was the Minister of Finance during the first tenure of President Buhari resigned from office in September 2018 after a debate on whether or not she participated in the mandatory NYSC scheme started. Some Nigerians had argued that she ought not to have been appointed a Minister if she did not participate in the mandatory scheme. After so much debate, Adeosun bowed to pressure and resigned from office.

Delivering judgment in a suit she filed before the court, Justice Taiwo today July 7, ruled that Adeosun was not qualified to have participated in the scheme when she graduated at 22 years because she was then a British citizen. The judge further held that as at when she formally returned to Nigeria, and became a Nigerian citizen, at over 30…