Marseille complete loan signing of Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi

Marseille have completed the signing of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal on a one-year loan.

The Ligue 1 club also have an option to buy after revealing the midfielder has joined on a season-long deal.

A statement on Marseille’s website confirming the deal read: “Matteo Guendouzi has signed up with Marseille for a one-year loan with an option to buy.

“Guendouzi is a modern midfielder, technically strong and with good passing ability.

“A player of character, he has a good view of the game. These qualities he will undoubtedly be able to share with the Marseille team.”

Marseille will pay a fee of £850,000 to take Guendouzi on loan for the coming season. The French side will then pay around £9 million ($12m) to turn the move permanent in the summer of 2022.

Guendouzi also spent last season away from the Emirates having spent the previous campaign at Hertha Berlin.

He had made 82 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Lorient in…