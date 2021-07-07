New bill to jail protesters for 5-years passes first reading in house of reps





A bill that was brought before the house of representatives on Thursday to jail protesters for five years has reportedly passed the first reading.

The Bill entitled: ‘An Act To Amend The Criminal Code ACT, CAP 38, Laws Of The Federation Of Nigeria, 2004 To Further Preserve The Sanctity Of Human Life And Property, And To Provide Specifically For Mob Action, Prescribe Punishment And Other Matters’, is sponsored by Rep. Emeka Chinedu Martins (PDP-Imo).

According to Sahara Reporter, the Bill has been approved by the House for a second reading.

(1) The provisions of the Criminal Code Act, (in this Bill referred to as the “Principal Act”) is amended as set out in this Bill (2) Substitute for section 69 of the Principal Act, a new section 69. “Definitions: Unlawful assembly, Riot, Mob action (a) When three or more persons, with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or, being assembled, conduct themselves in such a manner as to cause persons in…





Source: Linda Ikeji