Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics to reach 10th Wimbledon semi-final

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has defeated Marton Fucsovics to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 Wimbledon.

The Serbian superstar and five-time champion, who is seeking to capture a 20th Grand Slam crown and draw level with all-time leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, got off to a fast start against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Centre Court, but ultimately needed to work his way to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over two hours and 17 minutes.

“It was a solid performance and I started off really well, particularly in the first five games of the set,” said Djokovic. “One break of serve in the second and third sets was enough today and I’d like to give credit to Marton for fighting so hard.”

Djokovic has now won 32 of 35 matches this season, which includes securing the first two major trophies of the year at the Australian Open and at Roland Garros. He also lifted the Belgrade Open crown prior to the clay-court major in Paris.