Pastor, two others arrested for possession of N15.8m fake currency notes

Police operatives in Niger State have arrested a pastor and two others for conspiracy and possession of N15.8m counterfeit currency notes.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 6, said the suspects were at a hotel in Kontagora.

“On 29/06/2021 at about 1400hrs Police Operatives attached to Kontagora Area Command arrested the following suspects: Emmanuel Akazuwa, 42, of Adi village, Buruku LGA of Benue State, Pastor Sabastine Dabu, 48, of Zuru Kebbi State and Umar Mohammed,50, of Pandogari, Rafi LGA,” he stated.

The PPRO said Emmanuel was arrested in possession of one thousand naira notes to the tune of fifteen million, eight hundred and thirty thousand naira (N15,830,000) suspected to be counterfeit at a Hotel in Kontagora.

“He was arrested with Pastor Sabastine and Umar who were suspected to be his agents. During interrogation, Emmanuel confessed to the crime and claimed that he bought the fake…