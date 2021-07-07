President Buhari decorates Chief Of Army Staff (photos)

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya was on Wednesday July 7 decorated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The brief ceremony which took place at the State House, Abuja, before the start of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and key government officials.

The Chief of Army Staff was appointed on May 27 to replace Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna. The National Assembly confirmed Yahaya’s appointment last month.

Here are more photos below………