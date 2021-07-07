Team Nigeria’s first batch departs for Tokyo (Photos)

The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria have left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The team members departed on Tuesday, July 6, through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department (FEAD), Simeon Ebhojiaye in a statement explained that the members include the Canoeing team; Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna; Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary-General Olubunmi Oluode.

Also in the team is the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister, Mary Onyali; Medical crew of Dr. Samuel Ogbondeminu – Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu, and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.

Earlier on Monday, an advance team of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development departed via the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The second batch will depart on July 13th.

Nigeria will be competing in nine sports at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics which runs from July 23rd- August 8th. The…