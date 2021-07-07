We’ve sent many bandits to God to answer for their crimes

Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya has said Nigerian troops will continue to eliminate bandits and other criminals undermining national security.

Speaking after he was decorated by President Muhammadu Buhari after being promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general on Wednesday July 7, Faruk said most bandits and criminals terrorizing the country have been sent to God to answer to their crimes.

The COAS also pledged his loyalty to the president and the country. Faruk said;