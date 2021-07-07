We’ve sent many bandits to God to answer for their crimes

Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya has said Nigerian troops will continue to eliminate bandits and other criminals undermining national security.
Speaking after he was decorated by President Muhammadu Buhari after being promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general on Wednesday July 7, Faruk said most bandits and criminals terrorizing the country have been sent to God to answer to their crimes.
The COAS also pledged his loyalty to the president and the country. Faruk said;
“Many of those disturbing the peace have been sent to God to go and answer for their crimes.
“I want to most sincerely appreciate the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for the confidence reposed in me and now being decorated lieutenant general.
“I want to pledge my unalloyed loyalty, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army. We would also continue to do our very best to arrest the current insecurity, which includes insurgency and other violent crimes.
Source: Linda Ikeji