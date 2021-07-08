Bandits kill two Immigration officers in Katsina

Suspected bandits have killed two officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Katsina state.

It was gathered that the officers identified as Umar Bagadaza Kankara and Lauwali Dutse, were killed in an ambush at Kadode check point in Jibia Local Govt Area of the state on Wednesday night, July 7.

A security source told The Guardian that NIS has a base at the village where the incident occurred, with the area seen as safe haven for many herdsmen and their animals.

“The incident occurred at Kadobe village. Fulani herdsmen had brought their cattle there for pasture and for security, as Immigration has a base there,” the source said.

“But the bandits decided to attack the place yesterday night after several efforts to do so in the past had proved abortive.

“The sad thing is that people in the community said they saw strange faces lurking around in the evening of the incident, but they refused to alert the security on the situation.

“When the bandits…