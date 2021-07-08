Buhari sends 2022-2024 MTEF and FSP to national assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2022-2024 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) to the national assembly.
The announcement was made on Thursday July 8 by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
President Buhari in the letter accompanying the MTEF/FSP document, said the MTEF&FSP were transmitted early to allow the National Assembly sufficient time to perform its important statutory duty of reviewing the Framework and Strategy Paper.
It read;
.“It is with pleasure that I forward the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives.
“Let me use this medium to express my deep gratitude for the enduring collaboration and commitment of the Leadership and Honourable Members in our collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January December financial year.
“On our part, we have worked…
Source: Linda Ikeji