Buhari sends 2022-2024 MTEF and FSP to national assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2022-2024 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) to the national assembly.

The announcement was made on Thursday July 8 by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Buhari in the letter accompanying the MTEF/FSP document, said the MTEF&FSP were transmitted early to allow the National Assembly sufficient time to perform its important statutory duty of reviewing the Framework and Strategy Paper.

It read;