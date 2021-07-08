Do I care?- BBNaija’s TolaniBaj responds when asked how she felt about people’s opinion concerning her ‘attitude’ in the just concluded reunion show (video)

Reality TV star, TolaniBaj, says she doesn’t care about the opinion of people with regards to the ”attitude” she portrayed during the Big Brother Naija ”lockdown” reunion show.

TolaniBaj clashed with some of her fellow housemates during the reunion which ended recently.

During a Q&A with some of her fans on her Instagram page, the US returnee was asked what she felt about people’s opinion concerning her attitude during the reunion. Responding, TolaniBaj said

”The question is do I care? If I was quiet in the reunion, they will still drag me. I decided to show them small Cardi B things, everybody was shook. Internet couldn’t conatin it. Everybody was just shaking. TBaj this, TBaj that…but I don’t care”

Watch a video of her speaking below…