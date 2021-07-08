Ex-JAMB registrar, Adedibu Ojerinde, gets N200m bail

A former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, has been granted bail in the sum of N200 million by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ojerinde was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission(ICPC) on an 18-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/97/2021, in which he was accused, among others, of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at over N5.2billion while he served as the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB. According to ICPC, there is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.

During the hearing of his bail application today July 8, Peter…