FG and military should ensure safe rescue of kidnapped Kaduna pastor David Kayode





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, direct the military to ensure the swift and safe release of the kidnapped Kaduna Pastor, Popoola David Kayode, of Calvary Baptist Church, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna State.

Pastor Kayode was abducted by some unknown gunmen barely 24 hours after the abduction of 140 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishin, Chukun Local Government Area also in Kaduna State.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola (pictured above), in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, July 8, warned that the case of Pastor Kayode, should not be like the case of Rev. Lawan Andimi, district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government Area who were abducted and killed by Boko Haram years back.