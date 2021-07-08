Large explosion in Dubai after Container ship catches fire (photos/video)

A container ship anchored at Dubai’s huge Jebel Ali port caught fire late Wednesday, July 7, the Emirate’s media office has reported.

According to the report the fire caused an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai’s state-run media office said that a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze and there were no immediate reports of casualties. The extent of the damage caused by the explosion to the port and surrounding cargo as at press time is not clear.

Eyewitnesses in Dubai recording with their phones posted images on social media showing a fiery fire ball illuminating the night sky.

Witnesses also reported seeing shaking buildings across the city. Residents of neighborhoods as far away as 25 kilometers (15 miles) felt the blast around 11:45 p.m.

Journalists working with the Associated Press say they felt the blast rock the glass windows of their apartments.

The Jebel Ali port in Dubai is one of the…