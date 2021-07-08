Mario Balotelli joins Adana Demirspor in Turkey on three-year deal after leaving Serie B side Monza

Mario Balotelli has joined Adana Demirspor on a three-year contract, the Turkish side have announced.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker was a free agent after leaving Serie B side Monza at the end of his six-month deal. He has now joined the Turkish minnows, the 10th club of his career.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a picture of Balotelli wearing his new side’s shirt alongside agent Mino Raiola and Demirspor officials with the caption: ‘Today, a transfer that will write its name in the history of our Adana Demirspor with golden letters took place. World Star Mario Balotelli.

‘He signed a 3-year official contract with our team. Super Mario will now score goals for the blue-navy blue jersey.’

The move will see Balotelli play in his fourth different country, having already tested himself in his native Italy, England and France throughout his club career.

‘Balotelli wants to come here to go to the World Cup,’ Sancak told A Spor. ‘The…