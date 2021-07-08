Olubadan denies collecting N50m to aid Sunday Igboho’s arrest

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has denied reports that he collected N50 million from the Federal Government to aid the arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The monarch made this clear as Yoruba Nation agitators staged a protest on Wednesday, July 7, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The crowd demanded the release of agitators arrested by the Department of State Service, DSS. They also warned the Federal Government to stop further attacks on Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

Reacting, Mr. Adeola Oloko, the media aide of the Olubadan of Ibadan, said: “The protesters were here. Before they came, we have been hearing through news on social media that Kabiyesi received the sum of N50m for the killing of Igboho, or for his arrest to become possible.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the public Kabiyesi didn’t collect a dime from anybody. Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba man, he lives in Ibadan. He is a son of…