Suspected thief nabbed while removing garden lights glass cases in Ikoyi

A suspected thief has been nabbed in the process of removing garden lights glass cases in the Alfred Rewane Beautified Garden, Osborne, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The suspect, Aminu Al-Amin, 33, was apprehended on Thursday July 8, by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps attached to the Ikoyi-Obalende, Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area (LCDA)

The suspect who disguised in a safety & utility overalls has allegedly been in the habit of removing glass covers which houses the garden lights, to be sold at the detriment of the environment.

The suspect has been handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.