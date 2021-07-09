4 family members die of food poisoning in Kwara

Four members of a family have died of food poisoning in Banni, Kaiama local government area of Kwara State. The victims, Umar Mohammed (25 ) and Kadir Mohammed (18 ), were both sons of one Alhaji Mohammed and the other two victims were grand sons of the Alhaji.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Afolabi Babawale, attributed the death of the victims to food poisoning. He said the deceased persons were suspected to have suffered food poisoning after taking the same meal on Wednesday July 7, and died in quick succession at various hospitals on Thursday.