Actors, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman share lovely new photos of their son as he turns one

Actors, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and her husband, Ibrahim, are in a celebratory mood today July 9 as their son, Keon, turns one.
The proud parents shared lovely new photos of Keon on their respective IG pages as they wished him a happy birthday.
Linda in her post wrote
”I remember the day we found out that we were pregnant. It was the best day of my life. I remember telling your father and how he jumped up and hugged me, he can tell you his own side of the story. Then the process began. Ohhh the unforgettable process. We were happy that we had you. I remember the day before you were born, went for my antinatal as usual, coming back home, It was a bumpy ride.I was very uncomfortable throughout that day, just felt this pain in my pelvic area. I thought it was something that would eventually pass as usual( Braxton Hicks). But, wow. It lasted the whole night, and at 4am of the 9th i started crying. Not because of the pain but because I hadn’t slept, and I was so tired. All I…
