Adamawa attack: No criminal will go unpunished

President Buhari has expressed sadness over the brutal killing of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and village head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong local government area of Adamawa State.

Suspected Boko Haram members stormed the community in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7 and killed the victims.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari in a statement released by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said “this level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.’’

The President directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively’’.

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.’’

The President also directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send…