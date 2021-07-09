Adolescent boy dies in building collapse in Lagos

An adolescent boy died after a building he was residing in at No. 19 Church street Lagos Island collapsed today July 8.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the deceased died as a result of a beam that collapsed on him.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency received a distress call at about 10:55 a.m. of the building collapse. He said LASEMA’s swift response to the distress call helped in saving the lives of the occupants of the building except one.