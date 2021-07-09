Adolescent boy dies in building collapse in Lagos

An adolescent boy died after a building he was residing in at No. 19 Church street Lagos Island collapsed today July 8.
Confirming the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the deceased died as a result of a beam that collapsed on him.
According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency received a distress call at about 10:55 a.m. of the building collapse. He said LASEMA’s swift response to the distress call helped in saving the lives of the occupants of the building except one.
“The single, yet-to-be identified fatality was due to a room beam that partially collapsed on him when the incident occurred.
Further investigation revealed that the building had been slated for non integrity test because of visible cracks on the beam and columns of the building.
All the tenants had been asked to evacuate and the building cordoned off for safety of residents.
Unfortunately, an adolescent lost his life to…
Source: Linda Ikeji