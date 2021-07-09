“I am a victim of everything I have done before, disaster for me is amazing achievement for others’





Ahead of the new season as Roma’s new coach, Jose Mourinho has defended his managerial record in the Premier League and listed his trophy wins saying his achievements are judged differently from other managers.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham having previously been sacked by Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid during his time in England and Spain respectively.

However, Mourinho, speaking during his unveiling in Rome on Thursday, July 8, says he was a success in England and what looks like failure to him is success to other managers.

Mourinho told reporters:

“I am a victim of everything I have done before. I am victim of how people look at me now, unfortunately.

“At Manchester United, I won three trophies and it was called a disaster. At Tottenham, after arriving in a tough moment, I reached a final that I was unable to lead the side out in. What is a disaster for me would be an amazing achievement for others.