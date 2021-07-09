Insecurity has set education in the North backward by 20 years

Former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has said that insecurity has set education in the northern part of the country backward by 20 years.

The former Head of State said this while receiving officials of the Niger State chapter of the Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights led by its state chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Jabi at his Minna uphill residence in Niger State.

According to Abdulsalami, many children of school age can no longer go to school while those in schools are being kidnapped.

He said;

“Insecurity has taken education in the north back 20 years. We are facing serious insecurity some heartless people keep kidnapping our children. forgetting that they too have children “Will they be happy if their children are kidnapped and traumatised?”

Abdulsalami also blamed the poor economic situation in the country on the effect of the COVID-19. He added;