Kanye West reportedly helping Kim Kardashian with KKW re-branding despite their on-going divorce

There is no bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who are in the middle of a divorce.

According to report, the exes are getting along fine more than three months after their split, as he is helping her in a rebranding of her makeup business KKW Beauty.

West, 44, helped Kardashian, 40, ‘come up with the new name’ of her makeup brand, a source Thursday told Page Six, a name which has yet to be announced.

The new business direction has nothing to do with her divorce, the source said, as ‘it has been in the works for awhile.

‘Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,’ the source told the outlet.

A source told WWD that Kardashian is ‘incredibly excited about this next phase of her career.

‘The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s…