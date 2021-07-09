Multiple people dead as plane crashes close to airport shortly after takeoff in Sweden

Multiple people have died after a plane carrying nine people crashed close to the airport shortly after takeoff.

The skydiver aircraft plummeted to the ground 200m from a runway at Orebro Airport in Sweden around 7.25pm on Thursday, July 8.

The plane caught fire after crashing.

Lars Hedelin, spokesman for Bergslagen Police, confirmed that several people died.

It is believed that eight parachutists and a pilot were on board.

Rescue chief Per-Ove Staberyd told TV4 that two people were taken to hospital.

Pictures show police cars and ambulances at the scene. Firefighters were also there to extinguish the fire.