Nigeria records first confirmed case of deadly Delta variant of COVID19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2.

A statement released by NCDC’S head of Communications, Dr. Yahya Disu, says the variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

Disu said the Delta variant is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, given its increased transmissibility.