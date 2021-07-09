Nigeria records first confirmed case of deadly Delta variant of COVID19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2.
A statement released by NCDC’S head of Communications, Dr. Yahya Disu, says the variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.
Disu said the Delta variant is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, given its increased transmissibility.
”The variant has been detected in over 90 countries and is expected to spread to more countries. The variant has also been linked to a surge in cases in countries where it is the dominant strain in circulation. There are ongoing studies to understand the impact of the variant on existing vaccines and therapeutics.
As part of Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, NCDC has been working with the Nigerian Institute of Medical…
