Princess Aderemi Adebowale Hails Governor Sanwoolu At Event To Empower 50 Lagosians

The Special Adviser at the Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State Princess Aderemi Adebowale has heaped praise on the Executive Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu following the presentation of cheques to 50 beneficiaries at the ‘Sanwoolu Listens Initiative’.

The ‘Sanwoolu Listens Initiative’ is a social welfare programme intended to provide financial assistance to vulnerable citizens in Lagos State irrespective of creed and political leaning.

The event which had the theme ‘’Taking Humanity To The Next Phase’’ had in attendance the Governor, Heads of Ministries, Beneficiaries, Journalists from all walks of life and a section of the public in attendance.

The initiative which took place for the third time started in August 2020 and so far, over 10, 000 citizens have benefitted from this scheme thereby lending credence to the benevolent nature of the Governor.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale who heads the Office of Civic Engagement took time out at the event to…