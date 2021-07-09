Tristan Thompson awarded $50k in libel case against paternity accuser, Kimberly Alexander

NBA star, Tristan Thompson has been awarded $50k in a libel case against paternity accuser, Kimberly Alexander.

Tristan had sued Alexander for libel last year and wanted $100k in damages after claiming her allegation of him being the father of her child hurt his reputation, and cost him endorsement deals because companies saw him as a brand hazard.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ showed the court entered a default judgment in favor of Tristan against Kimberly Alexander for the amount of $50k, plus 10% interest per year until it’s paid off. She was also ordered to pay $2,901.75 in court costs.

The judge slashed the damages in half because Tristan didn’t specifically lay out which endorsements he lost due to Alexander’s allegations.