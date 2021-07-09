Twitter erupts as Drake rents out whole stadium for date with basketball player Amari Bailey’s mom, Johanna Leia (photos)

Drake was spotted having a date with basketball player Amari Bailey’s mom, Johanna Leia.

The rapper rented out the whole Dodgers Stadium for a private dinner with Johanna Leia.

A helicopter flew over the Dodger Stadium during the date and captured the 34-year-old rapper and the mother of Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey.

Prior to the date, there was a report that Drake was seen shooting his shot at Johanna Leia at a Sierra Canyon’s High School basketball game where her son was playing.

Drake sat between Leia and Michael B. Jordan during the Sierra Canyon H.S. basketball game. Sources say Drake was smitten with her when he met her at the basketball game and has been courting her ever since.

Leia is a former model with around 77.4k Instagram followers. She is mostly seen cheering for her son during his game.

Her son, Amari Bailey is a basketball star at Sierra Canyon and a UCLA commit after verbally committing to the school. He is…