US President, Joe Biden staunchly defends total withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as Taliban advances and captures more territory

Joe Biden has staunchly defended his decision to completely withdraw troops from Afghanistan, saying the U.S. has achieved its objectives.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, for over 20 years the US has fought and decimated Al Qaeda’s control of the country forming the major basis for which Biden announced troop withdrawal.

Since the troop withdrawal began this year, the Taliban forces in Afghanistan have been taking over territories with fears the country could become a safe haven for terrorist groups in the near future.

But Biden insists that the United States had done more than enough to empower the Afghan police and military to secure the future of their people.

Biden said he was not declaring “mission accomplished,” but he made it clear that Afghanistan’s fate was no longer in the hands of the American military.

President Biden argued that the U.S. had achieved its military objectives against Al Qaeda and…