Davido and his squad arrive at the candlelight event held in honour of his late aide, Obama DMW (video)

Davido and other friends of the late Obama DMW are currently honoring the deceased with a candlelight event.

 

The singer was filmed arriving with his squad, all dressed in a black t-shirt customised in honour of Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeen Uthman.

 

Obama DMW, a close aide of Davido, died of suspected heart failure on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after he complained of breathing issues.

 

Obama reportedly drove himself to the hospital for a medical check-up and died during the tests.

 

Below is a video from the candlelight event.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

