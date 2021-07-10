Former England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68





Former England striker, Paul Mariner, who won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Ipswich Town, has died aged 68.

Mariner began his league career at Plymouth Argyle and also played for Arsenal and Portsmouth.

He made his England debut in 1977 and played for his country at the 1982 World Cup.

He made 35 appearances for England, scoring 13 goals.

His family says he died after battling brain cancer.

“We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on 9 July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer,” said a statement from Mariner’s family.

“We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and the messages that were sent to him; they meant a great deal to him and us.

“A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care that he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will be forever in your debt.

“Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of…