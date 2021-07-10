”If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation”- DaddyFreeze berates General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s funeral (video)

OAP and Leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze, has expressed his disappointment in the General Overseers of Nigerian Churches for not attending the funeral of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations SCOAN, Late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

The deceased clergyman died on June 5 and was buried on Friday, July 9. The only notable clergyman who attended his funeral was the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite.

In a video shared online, Freeze expressed his displeasure at the older generations of pastors who did not identify with the deceased prophet even in death. He mentioned that no matter what may have transpired between them when T.B Joshua was alive, they should have had a forgiving heart and attended his funeral.