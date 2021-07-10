Newborn baby pictured holding mum’s contraception coil after it failed to stop pregnancy

A newborn baby was pictured holding his mum’s contraception coil which failed to prevent her from getting pregnant with him.

Paula dos Santos Escudero Alvarez, 32, gave birth to Bernardo on July 4, 2021, in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

The mum had been using birth control, called an intrauterine device (IUD), for three years.

But she still fell pregnant, which is extremely rare, as the device tends to work for between five and ten years.

Bernardo was born healthy at 32 weeks, weighing just over 3kg (7lbs).

Surprisingly, the woman’s first child, Gabriel, was also born when she was on the pill.

Birth photographer Michelle Oliveira described Bernado as a “miracle”.

She said that when her second baby was born the coil was removed and given to him to hold.

Michelle said: “The IUD was placed in his little hand to represent his arrival.

“The baby was born, the IUD was removed straight away, and the doctor placed it in his little hand.”