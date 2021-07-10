“Obama used to send me money to buy clothes for shows” Zlatan recalls contribution Obama DMW made in his life at his candlelight event

Zlatan Ibile paid glowing tribute to the late Obama DMW at the candlelight event held for him last night in Orange Island, Lagos.

The singer said that Habeeb Uthman, aka Obama DMW, who died suddenly on June 29 in a Lagos hospital he drove himself to, looks “hard online” but is a “very sweet person”.

He added that when he was still an up-and-coming artist, Obama used to send him money to buy clothes so he can look good for his shows.

Obama DMW

Davido and others in the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label were in attendance at the candlelight event.

See the video below.