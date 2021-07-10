Our economy is dying and our priority is who did or did not attend a dead man’s funeral?- Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has tackled those criticizing general overseers of Nigerian churches who did not attend the funeral of late Prophet T.B Joshua.
According to the former presidential aide, Nigeria’s economy is dying and the topic on the Internet is about those that did not attend the funeral of a dead man. He averred that people only attend funerals of those they associated with while they were alive. His post reads
”Whether in religion, politics, or entertainment, in life, people usually only attend the funerals of men and women they associated with during their lives. If you did not associate with someone while that person lived, and more importantly, that person also did not associate associate with you in their lifetime, it is hypocritical to go to their funeral.
Nigeria generated ?3.4 trillion in 2020, and spent ?3.3 trillion servicing (not repaying) debt, and our priority is who did or did not attend a dead man’s funeral? The man has died and cannot un-die. But our economy…
Source: Linda Ikeji