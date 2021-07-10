Still haven’t registered yet? It’s six days to the close of the MTF Academy 2022 Entry Application!

Tick Tock! The countdown has begun to the end of the application for the MTF Academy Class of 2022!

Six days – that’s all the time left for you to register for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy!

The Academy is offering eligible applicants, emerging filmmakers with industry experience or relevant post-school qualification in film, who are passionate about telling their stories, an opportunity to sharpen their television and film production skills.

So, if you know you have passion for film production and you believe you have what it takes to be the future of Africa’s creative industry, don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!

Entry closes 16th July, 2021

Simply follow the 5 steps below and you can be on your way to achieving the dream of a life time.

Step 1: Go to https://cte. multichoicetalentfactory.com/ Home/MTFHome and click on the ‘APPLY’ tab at the top to register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and…