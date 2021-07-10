Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo joins Watford on loan from Stoke

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has joined newly-promoted side, Watford, on loan from Stoke City.

The club made the announcement in a statement on their website on Friday, July 9.

“Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of Peter Etebo on a season-long loan from Stoke City, with an option to buy. Welcome to Watford, Peter!” the statement said.

The Nigeria international, 25, who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, where he made 29 appearances across all competitions, also said in a short video: “Hi everyone my name is Peter Etebo Oghenekaro. I’m happy to be here with Watford and I hope that the season will be great for us. Thank you so much.”

Etebo becomes the fifth Nigerian at the club after William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, and Emmanuel Dennis.