Men of Ogun state police command on Thursday July 8 arrested three members of Supreme Vikings confraternity for forcing an unwilling man to join their cult group.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, states that the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Igbesa divisional headquarters by one Celestin Oyebuchi who reported that he was abducted by the trio of Williams Omoori a.k.a Tension, Edet Godswill and Emmanuel Dimg alt=”Three suspects cultists arrested for allegedly forcefully initiating members into their cult (photo)” class=”img-responsive text-center” style=”margin: auto;”ba and taken to an uncompleted building, where he was tortured and forced to join their confraternity. He stated further that, the suspects after torturing him, gave him blood to drink as a sign of initiation.