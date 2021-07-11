Bandits abduct Emir of Kajuru and 12 other family members in Kaduna

Bandits have kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, alongside members of his family and aides, including women and children.

The Emir was attacked at his palace in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, in the early hours of Sunday, July 11.

While confirming the abduction of Emir of Kajuru, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Muhammed Jalige, said the Emir was abducted alongside 10 other persons.

The statement from the police PRO reads: “The Kaduna Police Command through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kajuru, Kaduna is in receipt of an unfortunate report on the kidnap of the Chief of Kajuru, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu in the early hours of today 11th July, 2021.

“The incident occurred about 0234hrs when armed wielding bandits in large numbers invaded Kajuru town, shot sporadically and gained access into the Chief’s residence where they abducted him and ten (10) members of his immediate family to an unknown…