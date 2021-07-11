Ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bala Bantex, is dead





The immediate past deputy governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex, has died.

Bantex who served in the first tenure of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, died in an Abuja hospital today Sunday, July 11. He was aged 64.

Bantex was deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019 when he resigned to contest for Kaduna South Senate seat in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was defeated by the incumbent, Senator Danjuma La’ah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Confirming the death, Governor El-Rufai, in a statement released this afternoon, wrote;)

”In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State In the midst of trying times, I have received with utter sadness news of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex). From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project,…





Source: Linda Ikeji