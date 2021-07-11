Harry and Meghan Markle receive charity award for ‘enlightened decision’ to only have two kids

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been awarded by a charity for making the “enlightened decision” to have only two children.

Population Matters gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the “Special Award”, claiming the decision means they will reduce their impact on the environment by not having any more children.

Harry disclosed this decision to have only two kids during a talk with chimpanzee expert, Dr Jane Goodall, for Vogue 2019, in which he described the Earth as “borrowed.”

He said: “Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Population Matters, which campaigns for a sustainable population, said Harry and Meghan were being recognized as “a role model for other families.”

A spokesman for the UK-based charity said: “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping…