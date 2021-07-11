Lionel Messi finally wins first international trophy as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Copa America final

Lionel Messi’s wait for an international trophy is finally over after Argentina defeated Brazil 1 – 0 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro to win the 2021 Copa América on Sunday morning, July 11.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game with a fine lob in the first half after several chances. The PSG star received a long pass from the impressive Rodrigo De Paul, which he converted.

The win also ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days. The victory was also Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.

For Brazil, it was the first time in 6 editions that they failed to lift the trophy.

‘I can’t cry yet,’ Di Maria said after the match. ‘We dreamed of getting this, and we fought. Many people criticized us and asked us not to come back (to the national team).’

Messi, 34, dropped to the ground…