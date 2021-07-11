Nigeria shocks U.S. men’s basketball team with 90-87 win, the US team’s first ever loss to an African Nation (photos)

The U.S. men’s basketball team lost to Nigeria 90-87 on Saturday night, July10, in its first pre-Olympic exhibition game.

Nigeria who had six NBA players and former NBA head coach Mike Brown at the helm, beat USA, inflicting the country’s first ever loss to an African Nation.

The landmark victory came nine years after the U.S. embarrassed Nigeria 156-73 at the London Olympics, the U.S.’ biggest win in Olympic men’s basketball history.

That Nigerian team included just one NBA player (Al-Farouq Aminu).

However, this Nigerian team includes Gabe Vincent, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala of the Miami Heat, Chimezie Metu of the Sacramento Kings, Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miye Oni of the Utah Jazz with Jahlil Okafor and Jordan Nwora also on the bench, making it the largest contingent of NBA players on a single Olympic roster for any non-American nation in history.

“I’m kind of glad it happened,” said U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich, noting that…