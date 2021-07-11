“No one really has the right to castigate anybody”- HIP TV boss, Ayo Animashaun replies music executive, Sosoberekon

News of the demise of singer Sound Sultan, broke earlier today July 11. A statement released by his family said he died on Saturday, July 10 from cancer.

Shortly after the news broke, Nigerians including celebrities took to social media to mourn him, posting photos of him on their pages as they expressed their grief over his demise.

Music executive, Sosoberekon while expressing his sadness chided people who did not check up on the singer while he was sick but are now posting his photos online. He wrote

”How many of you checked on him when you heard he was sick? The news was everywhere. Now everyone is posting now that he’s gone. Rest In Peace @soundsultan you were a very great & amazing guy.”

HIP TV boss, Ayo Animashaun, spotted his post and left a comment, stating that no one has the right to castigate anybody. Animashaun’s post reads