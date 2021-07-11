Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down

The body of singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, has been laid to rest. He was buried according to Islamic injunction at a cemetery in New Jersey today July 11.His wife, Farida Fasasi broke down completely at the funeral and at one point laid her head on his coffin. Too sad! See photos and videos below      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down appeared first on Linda Ikeji…



Source: Linda Ikeji

