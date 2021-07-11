”There is no love in Christianity”- Nigerian clergyman speaks on the decision of major church General Overseers not to attend TB Joshua’s funeral

A Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Ejimadu aka Prophet Seer1 has reacted to the decision of major church General Overseers not to attend the funeral of clergyman, Prophet T.B Joshua.
Joshua who died on June 5 was laid to rest on Friday, July 9. Most of the general overseers in Nigeria were conspicuously absent.
Reacting via his Facebook page, Prophet Ejimadu, wrote
”Prophet TB Joshua was buried today and none of the Major Nigerian General Overseers attended his burial.
But wait for Sunday, they will climb their well decorated altars, wearing the best expensive and designers suits to preach about love.
Let me once again tell you the truth, there’s no love in Christianity, Church is now the official house of hatred and competition.
Don’t allow anyone to stress you with going to church, love has left the church completely. Devil is now incharge.
Rest in Peace Papa TB Joshua.”
Source: Linda Ikeji