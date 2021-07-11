WBF CEO Tayo Okoya embarks on impressive campaign to give back to the society (photos)

Tayo Okoya is one of Nigeria’s young and talented enterprising CEOs. Tayo’s vision, the World Black Fantasy better known as WBF has continued to reverberate around his base in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Often described as a bundle of talent, Tayo’s forte is animation, graphics designing and modeling. The young Nigerian entrepreneur of international repute has been able to inspire a reawakening in the youthful population through his platforms consisting of clothing and accessories.

Tayo who is also into charity activities, embarked on an environmental initiative in his boyhood neighborhood in Ikoyi, Lagos to help stop environmental pollution.

The campaign targeted at Giving Back to the society had his team clean the Ikoyi water ways was tagged Givin The unassuming young CEO has consistently raised the bar with his WBF brand, with huge inspiration to reposition the fashion industry.