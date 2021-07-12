Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial for 85 days

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos today July 12 adjourned till October 5 (85 days) to continue the alleged internet fraud trial of Afeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar. The antigraft agency alleges the items were used in furtherance of internet scams. The commission said the offences contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) and the Cyber Crimes Acts.

Since the commencement of his trial, the prosecution has called two witnesses, Nuru Buhari Dalhatu and Augustine Anosike, both EFCC…