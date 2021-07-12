Electronic voting without transmission of result is counterproductive

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega has faulted the exclusion of electronic transfer of results in the Electoral Amendment Act (2010).

Jega who commended the National Assembly for taking steps to review the Electoral Amendment Act (2010) in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, however stated that the decision of the 9th Assembly to allow INEC use electronic voting without the electronic transmission of results is counterproductive.

He said;

“You can’t permit INEC on one hand to use electronic voting and not use electronic transmission of results because usually, they go as a package. “Once there is a robust software and hardware for doing so, it now brings efficiency, transparency and real time ability to see the result as they are transmitted from the polling unit to a National Collation Centre.”

When asked if politicians feel uncomfortable over the electronic transmission of…